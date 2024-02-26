Appia Energy Unveils High-Grade Rare Earth Findings

Appia Energy (TSE:API) has released an update.

Appia Energy has announced promising results from its first diamond drill hole at the PCH IAC rare earth project in Brazil, with significant findings including a high-grade total rare earth oxide (TREO) concentration of up to 2.23%. The drilling revealed a substantial mineralized zone with a true thickness of 217 meters, indicating the potential for a large-scale deposit. These results are particularly noteworthy for the upper levels and could signal a strong future for Appia Energy in the rare earths market.

