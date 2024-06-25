Appia Advances Uranium Exploration in Saskatchewan

Appia Energy (TSE:API) has released an update.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. has launched a diamond drilling program at the Loranger property in Saskatchewan, targeting geophysical indicators of uranium mineralization across 3 to 4 sites with hopes of propelling their uranium project. The 18-day operation seeks to advance Appia’s exploration efforts in the area, capitalizing on the region’s promising economic environment for uranium assets.

For further insights into TSE:API stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.