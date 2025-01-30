AppFolio Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Leadership Change

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from AppFolio ( (APPF) ) is now available.

On January 29, 2025, AppFolio’s Board of Directors appointed Tim Eaton as the interim Principal Accounting Officer. Eaton has been with the company since 2020, holding various leadership roles, and his prior experience includes positions at Visa, Google, and Goldman Sachs. Separately, AppFolio announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a 19% revenue increase to $204 million for the quarter and a 28% increase to $794 million for the fiscal year. The results highlight the company’s significant growth and continued investment in AI and customer experience to drive business outcomes.

More about AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. is a technology leader in the real estate industry, offering an innovative platform that enhances community connectivity, operational efficiency, and business growth.

YTD Price Performance: 0.75%

Average Trading Volume: 198,888

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.42B

