Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

APPEN LIMITED has announced an application for the quotation of 529,119 new ordinary fully paid securities, following the lifting of restrictions on previously issued securities under an employee incentive scheme. This move, dated for official announcement on July 2, 2024, signifies potential growth and investment opportunities in the company’s stock.

For further insights into AU:APX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.