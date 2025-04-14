Appen Limited Announces Change of Sydney Share Registry Address

Appen Ltd. ( (AU:APX) ) just unveiled an update.

Appen Limited announced a change in the address of its Sydney share registry office, now located at Liberty Place, Level 41, 161 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000. This move, effective from April 14, 2025, does not affect the telephone numbers and postal address of the registry. This change is part of Appen’s ongoing operational adjustments and is expected to have minimal impact on its stakeholders.

Appen is a global leader in data for the AI lifecycle, specializing in data sourcing, annotation, and model evaluation. With over 28 years of experience, Appen supports the development of innovative AI systems across various industries, including technology, automotive, financial services, retail, healthcare, and government. The company boasts a global workforce of over 1 million skilled contractors fluent in more than 500 languages across 200 countries, and it offers an advanced AI data platform.

