Apollo Silver Corp. Secures Strong Shareholder Support at Annual General Meeting

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Apollo Gold ( (TSE:APGO) ) has issued an announcement.

At the recent Annual General and Special Meeting, Apollo Silver Corp.’s shareholders approved the election of all five directors, the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors, and the new Omnibus Incentive Plan. These decisions reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s current governance and strategic direction, potentially enhancing its operations and market positioning.

More about Apollo Gold

Apollo Silver Corp. is a company focused on advancing precious metal projects, specifically two significant silver exploration and resource development projects: the Calico Project in San Bernardino County, California, and the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company boasts an experienced leadership team to drive these world-class projects forward.

YTD Price Performance: -6.52%

Average Trading Volume: 410,399

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$52.07M

Find detailed analytics on APGO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.