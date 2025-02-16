Apollo Power Announces Shareholder Meeting for Option Approvals

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Apollo Power ( (IL:APLP) ) has provided an update.

Apollo Power Ltd has announced a General Meeting for its shareholders to be held on February 23, 2025, focusing primarily on the approval of option grants to the Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Zohar Gurbanzur. The options, amounting to 35,329,538.26 NIS and representing a significant portion of the company’s equity, are to be vested over four years. This move reflects potential strategic growth and rewards for key executives, impacting the company’s financial allocation and stakeholder interests.

More about Apollo Power

YTD Price Performance: -3.55%

Average Trading Volume: 193,195

Current Market Cap: ILS244M

For detailed information about APLP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.