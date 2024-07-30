Apollo Minerals Advances High-Grade Gold Prospects

Apollo Minerals Limited (AU:AON) has released an update.

Apollo Minerals Limited reports progress on their Salanie Gold and Kroussou Zinc-Lead Projects in Gabon, and the Belgrade Copper Project in Serbia, with emphasis on the Salanie Gold Project which shows high-grade gold discovery potential. Preparatory work for drilling, including earthworks and track access, has been completed with drilling to commence shortly despite delays. Early results from Salanie include visible gold with assays up to 429g/t Au, bolstering expectations for this historically underexplored site.

