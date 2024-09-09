Apollo Global Management Slashes Stake in Challenger

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Apollo Global Management, Inc., along with its controlled entities, has reduced its substantial holding in Challenger Limited from 20.123% to 9.9%, following the sale of 70,604,958 shares at a price of A$6.51 each. This major transaction was completed on September 9, 2024, as per a block trade agreement. The group now holds a total of 68,421,700 shares in the company.

For further insights into AU:CGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.