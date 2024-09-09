Apollo Exits as IDP Education Substantial Holder

IDP Education Ltd. (AU:IEL) has released an update.

Apollo Global Management, Inc., along with its associated entities, has ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education Limited, relinquishing interest in 29,619,572 ordinary shares as of September 9, 2024. This marks a significant change in the company’s shareholding structure, with no associates being affected by this shift. The announcement indicates a realignment in Apollo’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting IDP Education’s stock dynamics.

