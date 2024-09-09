Apollo Entities Exit Substantial Holding in IRESS

IRESS Limited (AU:IRE) has released an update.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders in IRESS Limited as of September 9, 2024, impacting 19,361,036 shares and the same number of votes. This marks a significant change from their last notice of substantial holding provided on January 12, 2024. The transition involves no associates and comes with no consideration for the ceasing of interest, indicating a strategic shift for Apollo Entities in their investment portfolio.

