Apollo Entities Exit Qube Holdings Shareholding

Qube Holdings Ltd. (AU:QUB) has released an update.

Apollo Global Management and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial shareholders in Qube Holdings Limited as of September 9, 2024. This marks a significant change in the company’s ownership structure, as the Apollo Entities held a collective total of 145,499,185 ordinary shares. The move, which involves no monetary consideration, is deemed a change of relevant interest under the Corporations Act 2001.

