APM Human Services Proposes Shareholder Acquisition Vote

APM Human Services International Limited has registered its Scheme Booklet with the ASIC, setting the stage for shareholder votes on the proposed acquisition by Ancora BidCo, a subsidiary of Madison Dearborn Partners. The Scheme offers $1.45 per share, deemed fair by an independent expert, and the company’s directors unanimously recommend shareholders to vote in favor, pending no superior proposal. Shareholders are encouraged to review the details in the Scheme Booklet ahead of the virtual meetings scheduled for 18 September 2024.

