APM Human Services Moves Closer to Acquisition

APM Human Services International Limited is advancing towards a significant acquisition, with the Supreme Court of New South Wales endorsing the distribution of a Scheme Booklet for shareholder review and voting. This move paves the way for a shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed buyout by Ancora BidCo, a subsidiary of Madison Dearborn Partners. An independent expert has deemed the offer fair and reasonable, valuing APM shares between $1.40 and $1.74, with a unanimous recommendation from APM’s directors to accept the cash consideration.

