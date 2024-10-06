Apiam Welcomes New Director, Bids Farewell to Another

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. (AU:AHX) has released an update.

Apiam Animal Health Ltd has announced that Bruce Dixon is joining the company as an Independent Non-Executive Director, bringing over 30 years of experience from various high-profile companies. Simultaneously, the firm has announced the retirement of Dr Jan Tennent, who has significantly contributed to the company’s recruitment and policy improvements since 2018. These board changes come as Apiam continues to expand its rural veterinary services across Australia.

