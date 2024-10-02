Apiam Director Ups Stake via Dividend Plan

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. (AU:AHX) has released an update.

Apiam Animal Health Limited has disclosed a change in the director’s interest, with Andrew Vizard increasing his direct shareholding from 346,184 to 353,318 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares through participation in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the FY2024 Final Dividend, at a value of $0.4852 per share. No changes in director’s interests in contracts were reported, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period.

