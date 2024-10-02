Apiam Animal Health Expands Market Shares

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. (AU:AHX) has released an update.

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of 1,082,673 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX under the code AHX, with an issue date of September 30, 2024. This move indicates an expansion of the company’s publicly traded securities and could be of interest to investors looking to diversify their portfolio within the veterinary health sector.

For further insights into AU:AHX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.