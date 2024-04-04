Apiam Animal Health Expands ASX Offerings

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. (AU:AHX) has released an update.

Apiam Animal Health Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 1,433,667 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted. The application follows the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and is dated April 4, 2024. This move could be of interest to investors looking to engage with the veterinary service provider’s expanding stock presence.

