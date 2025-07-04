Apiam Animal Health Corrects Director’s Share Purchase Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. ( (AU:AHX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Apiam Animal Health Limited announced a correction to a previously lodged Appendix 3Y regarding the number of shares purchased by Director Ms. Vita Pepe. The initial report overstated the shares acquired, which were corrected from 105,597 to 78,625 shares. This administrative correction ensures accurate reporting of director interests, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AHX) stock is a Buy with a A$0.63 price target.

Apiam Animal Health Limited is a prominent rural veterinary business in Australia, operating over 80 veterinary clinic sites along with additional ancillary business sites. The company employs more than 1000 staff, including a team of experienced veterinarians, and serves various regional towns and peri-urban areas across the country. Apiam is dedicated to providing top-tier care for its clients, the animals under their care, and the communities they serve.

Average Trading Volume: 94,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$93.81M

