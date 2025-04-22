Apex Resources Launches Geophysical Surveys at Lithium Creek Project

The latest update is out from Apex Resources ( (TSE:APX) ).

Apex Resources Inc. has initiated geophysical surveys at its Lithium Creek Project in Nevada, aiming to identify drill targets for lithium brine exploration. These surveys, including Gravity and Hybrid-Source Audio-Frequency Magnetotelluric methods, are expected to provide critical data for the company’s maiden drilling program, potentially positioning Apex as a key player in the lithium brine industry outside of Clayton Valley.

More about Apex Resources

Apex Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties. The company’s Lithium Creek Project, located 70 km east of Reno, Nevada, is a district-scale exploration project targeting lithium brines. The project covers approximately 8,240 acres and is strategically positioned near the Nevada lithium battery hub, supported by extensive infrastructure including roads, railroads, and geothermal power.

Average Trading Volume: 20,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.14M

Learn more about APX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue