Apex Ace Holding Limited Reports Financial Turnaround in 2024

Apex Ace Holding Limited reported a significant financial turnaround for the year ended December 31, 2024, with a revenue increase of 20.6% to approximately HK$3,051.9 million and a net profit of HK$6.7 million, compared to a net loss in the previous year. This financial improvement reflects the company’s strengthened market position and operational efficiency, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence and industry competitiveness.

Apex Ace Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the technology sector, focusing on the distribution of electronic components and semiconductors.

YTD Price Performance: -15.94%

Average Trading Volume: 1,390,166

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$623.6M

