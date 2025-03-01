Apellis Pharmaceuticals Faces Financial Challenges Amid Ambitious Drug Commercialization Efforts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is facing a significant business risk as it continues to allocate substantial resources towards the commercialization of EMPAVELI for PNH and SYFOVRE for GA. Despite having cash and cash equivalents of $411.3 million as of December 31, 2024, coupled with expected cash from sales, the company may still need external funding to meet its expansive operational and capital expenditure requirements. This risk is compounded by the uncertain and costly process of pharmaceutical development and commercialization, and the potential inability to generate sufficient revenue from product sales. Consequently, if Apellis is unable to secure additional funds through external sources like equity offerings or partnerships, it may have to scale back or alter its development and commercialization strategies.

The average APLS stock price target is $45.38, implying 80.44% upside potential.

To learn more about Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ risk factors, click here.