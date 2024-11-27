APC Rebrands and Consolidates Shares

Australian Potash Limited (AU:APC) has released an update.

Australian Potash Limited has announced a significant change, rebranding as APC Minerals Limited following shareholder approval. The company will also consolidate its shares on a forty-to-one basis, streamlining its capital structure to align with future plans. Despite these changes, the company’s ASX ticker will remain APC.

