APC Minerals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

An announcement from Australian Potash Limited ( (AU:APC) ) is now available.

APC Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, updating a previous announcement. This update involves the lodgment of Appendix 3B within seven days of the Prospectus lodgment, as per the Corporations Act. The proposed issue is a renounceable pro-rata issue, indicating a strategic move to raise capital, which may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Australian Potash Limited

YTD Price Performance: 15.38%

Average Trading Volume: 340,367

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.76M

Find detailed analytics on APC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.