APC Minerals Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Australian Potash Limited ( (AU:APC) ) has shared an announcement.
APC Minerals Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 28, 2025, at the Subiaco Business Centre in Western Australia. The meeting will address key business matters, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of director Cathy Moises. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial, although the resolution on the Remuneration Report is advisory and non-binding.
Average Trading Volume: 1,312,362
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$4.1M
