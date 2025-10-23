APC Minerals Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Potash Limited ( (AU:APC) ) has shared an announcement.

APC Minerals Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 28, 2025, at the Subiaco Business Centre in Western Australia. The meeting will address key business matters, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of director Cathy Moises. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial, although the resolution on the Remuneration Report is advisory and non-binding.

More about Australian Potash Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,312,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.1M

