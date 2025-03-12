APC Minerals Announces $1.93 Million Entitlement Offer

An announcement from Australian Potash Limited ( (AU:APC) ) is now available.

APC Minerals Limited has announced a pro-rata renounceable entitlement issue to raise up to $1,933,363. Eligible shareholders can subscribe for three new shares for every two existing shares at an issue price of $0.011 per share. This capital raising initiative is aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and supporting its ongoing operations. The entitlement offer also includes an option for shareholders to apply for additional shares not subscribed for in the initial offer. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional resources for its strategic initiatives.

More about Australian Potash Limited

APC Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production and supply of potash, a vital component in agricultural fertilizers, which positions it strategically within the agricultural and mining sectors.

