ApartmentLove Inc. Addresses Filing Delays

ApartmentLove, Inc. (TSE:APLV) has released an update.

ApartmentLove Inc. has issued a bi-weekly update regarding the management cease trade order (MCTO) which was enforced after the company failed to file its annual and interim financial reports on time. The company’s top executives are restricted from trading its securities, though trading remains open for other shareholders. ApartmentLove is collaborating with auditors and experts to complete the required filings, now expecting to submit the annual reports by July 15, 2024, and the interim reports by July 17, 2024.

