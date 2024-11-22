APAC Realty’s ERA Singapore Tops Employer Rankings

APAC Realty Ltd. (SG:CLN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

APAC Realty’s ERA Singapore has been accoladed as the top employer in Asia-Pacific by the Financial Times and Statista, underscoring its commitment to fostering a supportive work environment. This recognition highlights ERA Singapore’s dedication to leveraging technology and employee development, which also earned it The Straits Times’ Best Customer Service award for 2024/2025. By continuously empowering its workforce, ERA Singapore sets new industry benchmarks and delivers exceptional value to clients.

For further insights into SG:CLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.