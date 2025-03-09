APA Group Director Increases Stake in Company

APA Group ( (AU:APA) ) has issued an update.

APA Group announced a change in the director’s interest notice, with Director David Lamont acquiring 14,593 ordinary stapled securities through Lamfam Investco Pty Ltd, increasing his indirect holdings to 55,000 securities. This acquisition, conducted through an on-market trade, reflects a significant personal investment by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance and stability.

More about APA Group

APA Group operates in the energy infrastructure industry, primarily focusing on gas transmission and distribution services. The company manages a vast network of pipelines and energy infrastructure assets across Australia, serving as a critical component in the country’s energy supply chain.

YTD Price Performance: 11.92%

Average Trading Volume: 5,886

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.97B

