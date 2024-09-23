APA Group Director Bolsters Share Holdings

APA Group (AU:APA) has released an update.

APA Group director Nino Ficca has increased his indirect interest in the company, purchasing a total of 20,471 ordinary stapled securities through on-market trades and the company’s Distribution Reinvestment Plan. The transactions, which took place on September 17 and 18, 2024, brought Ficca’s total indirect holdings to 32,971 securities, at an average price ranging from $7.60 to $7.8204 each.

