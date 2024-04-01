APA Corporation Expands Through Strategic Acquisition and Leadership Changes

APA (APA) has provided an announcement.

On April 1, 2024, APA Corporation finalized its acquisition of Callon Petroleum Company through a merger, significantly altering the company’s financial and managerial landscape. APA issued new warrants similar to those from Callon’s 2019 agreement, now allowing holders to purchase APA stock, and took on a $1.5 billion loan to refinance Callon’s debt. As part of the merger’s completion, APA’s Board of Directors expanded to include two new members, one from Callon’s previous board. The stock market and APA investors are keenly observing these developments, marking a strategic shift in APA’s operational scale and leadership.

