Aozora Bank Reports Mixed Financial Results

Aozora Bank, Ltd. has reported a decrease in ordinary income and profit for the first three months of FY2024, with a year-on-year decline of 12.7% and 20.2% respectively, despite an increase of 11.8% in profit attributable to owners. The bank’s total assets have slightly increased compared to the previous quarter and it continues to pay quarterly dividends, with a year-end forecast of 19 yen per common share. No changes in consolidation scope, accounting policies, estimates, or retrospective restatements have been reported for this period.

