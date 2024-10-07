AOYAMA TRADING Announces Steady Women’s Wear Sales

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. (JP:8219) has released an update.

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. reports steady sales of women’s suits and formal wear, with the opening of 1 Yofuku-no-Aoyama store and 3 SUIT SQUARE stores, alongside the closure of 2 Yofuku-no-Aoyama locations. The company provided a preliminary report on monthly sales for September 2024, highlighting the performance of its various brands, including THE SUIT COMPANY and UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE. The reported figures are preliminary and subject to revision, calculated before applying the ‘Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition’.

For further insights into JP:8219 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.