Aowei Holding Limited Reports Reduced Losses Amid Revenue Decline

Aowei Holding Limited reported a revenue of approximately RMB645.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, marking a 3.3% decrease from the previous year. The company’s gross profit also declined by 22.4% to RMB76.9 million. Despite these decreases, the company’s loss for the year reduced significantly to RMB289.6 million from RMB549.1 million the previous year, indicating some improvement in financial performance. The announcement highlights a challenging financial period for Aowei, with implications for stakeholders regarding the company’s efforts to stabilize and improve its financial health.

Aowei Holding Limited is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and continued in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. The company operates in a sector where it generates revenue through various business activities, although specific industry details are not provided in the release.

