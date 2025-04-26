Aon Plc Reports Strong Q1 2025 Revenue Growth

Aon Plc ( (AON) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aon Plc presented to its investors.

Aon Plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. The company operates in over 120 countries, offering clients insights and advice to make better decisions about risk and human capital management.

In its first quarter of 2025, Aon Plc reported a 16% increase in total revenue, reaching $4.7 billion, driven by organic growth and contributions from recent acquisitions. The company also announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend, marking the 15th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Key financial highlights include a 5% organic revenue growth, a 12% increase in adjusted operating income, and an adjusted EPS of $5.67. Despite a decrease in net income attributable to shareholders by 10%, Aon maintained strong performance in its Risk Capital and Human Capital segments, with significant revenue growth in these areas.

Operating expenses rose by 25%, primarily due to integration costs from acquisitions and investments in long-term growth. However, Aon remains committed to its financial objectives, reaffirming its 2025 guidance for continued revenue growth and margin expansion.

Looking ahead, Aon Plc’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, supported by its strategic initiatives and strong demand for its services. The company aims to achieve its leverage objectives by the end of 2025, reflecting confidence in its financial resilience and business model.

