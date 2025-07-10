AOM International Explores Digital Economy Expansion in Hong Kong

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0381) ) is now available.

AOM International Group Company Limited, through its subsidiary Fujian Laojiu Investment Co., Ltd, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Yanji Municipal People’s Government to explore potential cooperation in developing digital economy-related business in Hong Kong. This agreement, while not legally binding on substantive terms, establishes a framework for exclusive negotiations and due diligence over a 60-day period, highlighting the company’s strategic interest in expanding its digital economy footprint.

More about Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,310,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$390.7M

Learn more about 0381 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue