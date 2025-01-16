AOM International Expands Health-Focused Cuisine Business in China

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0381) ) just unveiled an update.

AOM International Group Company Limited announced a strategic cooperation with Hunan Shilin Commercial Management to expand their medicinal cuisine stew stores across China. This partnership aims to open 5,000 stores within a year, capitalizing on the growing market for health-oriented food products. The cooperation is expected to bring in significant revenue, with each franchisee contributing a fee of RMB200,000, and overall revenue projected to reach RMB1 billion. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to tap into the increasing consumer demand for health-enhancing food options, positioning them favorably in the health and wellness sector.

More about Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

AOM International Group Company Limited, formerly known as Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited, is involved in diverse sectors including the manufacturing and trading of toys and gifts, natural resource exploration, Chinese herbs business, and investments in potential ventures such as fruit plantation and leisure culture. The company focuses on leveraging market trends towards health and wellness, particularly through its Chinese herbs business.

YTD Price Performance: -29.55%

Average Trading Volume: 2,714,552

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$749.9M

