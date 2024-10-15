ANZ Group Holdings to Consider New Shareholder Resolutions

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced two shareholder resolutions for consideration at its upcoming AGM in December 2024, including a potential amendment to the company’s constitution to allow non-binding shareholder opinions on material risks, and a request for more detailed disclosures on how the company will handle financing fossil fuel companies in alignment with the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement. These resolutions come from a small shareholder group, Market Forces, which has a history of proposing resolutions that have not passed in previous AGMs.

