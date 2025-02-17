ANZ Group Holdings Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
ANZ Group Holdings ( (AU:ANZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.
ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, with 329,427 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day by UBS Securities Australia Limited. This buy-back activity is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about ANZ Group Holdings
ANZ Group Holdings Limited is a prominent entity in the finance industry, primarily offering banking and financial services. The company focuses on providing a wide range of financial solutions including investment and commercial banking services to a diverse clientele.
YTD Price Performance: 13.95%
Average Trading Volume: 1,167
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: $59.08B
