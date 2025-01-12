ANZ Group Continues Share Buy-Back to Optimize Capital Structure

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from ANZ Group Holdings ( (AU:ANZ) ).

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary shares, which were purchased on-market by Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited. This ongoing buy-back program, which saw 298,525 shares bought back on the previous day, is part of ANZ’s efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

More about ANZ Group Holdings

ANZ Group Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and financial products and services. The company is a major player in the banking sector, focusing on providing solutions to retail, commercial, and institutional clients primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

YTD Price Performance: 4.75%

Average Trading Volume: 1,167

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $53.54B

