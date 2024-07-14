ANZ Group Continues On-Market Share Buy-Back

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary shares, with UBS Securities Australia Limited purchasing 632,958 shares on the previous day. This move is part of ANZ’s ongoing strategy to manage their share capital, having bought back a total of 2,137,188 shares before the latest transaction. The announcement provides an update to ANZ’s shareholders and the market on the company’s active buy-back program.

