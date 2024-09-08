ANZ Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced the on-market buy-back of an additional 631,280 of its ordinary fully paid shares, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. The transaction was executed by Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited, indicating the company’s continued effort to return value to shareholders. The buy-back is a follow-up to previous announcements, underscoring ANZ’s systematic approach to share repurchases.

