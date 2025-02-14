Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. ( (HOUS) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Anywhere Real Estate Inc. presented to its investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is a global leader in residential real estate services, known for its franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, alongside recognizable brands like Coldwell Banker and Sotheby’s International Realty. The company recently released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, showcasing its ability to adapt and grow in a challenging housing market. For the fourth quarter of 2024, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. reported revenue of $1.4 billion, marking a $112 million increase from the previous year, alongside a reduced net loss of $64 million. The company’s Operating EBITDA rose to $52 million, supported by a 13% increase in combined closed transaction volume. Additionally, its luxury brands significantly outperformed the market with a 20% increase in transaction volume year-over-year. Over the full year, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. generated $5.7 billion in revenue, with a notable improvement in Operating EBITDA to $290 million. Despite reporting a net loss, the company achieved $125 million in cost savings, exceeding its initial targets, and expanded its high-margin franchise network by adding 67 franchisees. Looking forward, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. remains optimistic about 2025, with plans to continue leveraging its competitive advantages, including innovations in generative AI, to enhance growth and value for stakeholders.