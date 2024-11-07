AnyMind Group Wins Shopify Rising Star Award

AnyMind Group Inc. (JP:5027) has released an update.

AnyMind Group Inc., a Business-Process-as-a-Service company, has been recognized with the ‘Rising Star Partner of the Year’ award at Shopify’s 2024 Japan ceremony, highlighting its exceptional growth and contributions to Shopify’s ecosystem. The company has been enhancing its software offerings and expanding Shopify Plus projects to boost e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific region.

