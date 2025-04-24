AnyMind Group Expands Social Commerce Reach with Vibula Acquisition

AnyMind Group Inc. ( (JP:5027) ) has issued an update.

AnyMind Group Inc. has announced the acquisition of Vibula Group Joint Stock Company, making it a subsidiary under AnyMind Vietnam Company Limited. This strategic move aims to enhance AnyMind’s capabilities in social commerce, particularly in live commerce, and to expand the use of its ‘AnyLive’ platform, thereby accelerating global expansion in social commerce support. The acquisition aligns with the growing e-commerce market in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, where video commerce is becoming increasingly significant.

AnyMind Group Inc. is a technology company founded in Singapore in 2016, with a presence in 15 countries, primarily in Asia. The company focuses on providing comprehensive support for brand building, production management, media management, e-commerce development, marketing, and logistics management through its BPaaS model, which combines proprietary software and operations.

