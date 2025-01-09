AnyMind Group Becomes Exclusive Distributor for SUNA in Vietnam

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

AnyMind Group Inc. ( (JP:5027) ) has shared an announcement.

AnyMind Group has been appointed as the exclusive online distributor for SUNA, a Japanese premium haircare brand, in Vietnam. This collaboration will leverage AnyMind’s technology platforms to streamline SUNA’s online business, enhancing its market reach and operational capabilities in Vietnam. This partnership reflects AnyMind’s strategic expansion and strengthens its position in delivering comprehensive e-commerce solutions in the region.

More about AnyMind Group Inc.

AnyMind Group Inc. is a BPaaS company focusing on marketing, e-commerce, and digital transformation. It provides technology platforms and cross-border e-commerce solutions to support store management, order processing, and product marketing across Asia.

YTD Price Performance: 5.54%

Average Trading Volume: 334,710

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen61.52B

