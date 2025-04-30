Anxian Yuan China Holdings Updates Share Option Scheme Details

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited ( (HK:0922) ) just unveiled an update.

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its Share Option Scheme as disclosed in its Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024. The company has clarified that as of the report’s date, a total of 74,054,526 share options are available for grant, representing approximately 3.33% of the total issued shares. This announcement aims to provide additional information to shareholders and potential investors, ensuring transparency and potentially impacting investment decisions.

More about Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating within the industry of providing investment opportunities and financial services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: 4.00%

Average Trading Volume: 920,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$346.5M

