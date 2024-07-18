Anxian Yuan China Holdings Sets AGM and Proposes Share Issuance

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited (HK:0922) has released an update.

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on 9 September 2024, where it will present audited financial statements, propose a final dividend, re-elect directors, and re-appoint its auditor. Additionally, the company will seek approval to issue new shares and make or grant offers, which could affect the company’s share structure.

