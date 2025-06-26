Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited ( (HK:0922) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited has outlined the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which was established in 2012. The committee is responsible for reviewing the board’s structure and composition, identifying suitable director candidates, and assessing the independence of non-executive directors. This move reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining robust corporate governance practices, potentially enhancing shareholder value and aligning the board’s capabilities with corporate strategy.

More about Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily focused on providing services in the Chinese market. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and adheres to corporate governance standards as per the listing rules.

Average Trading Volume: 1,702,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$368.7M

For a thorough assessment of 0922 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue