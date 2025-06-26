Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited Establishes Audit Committee Guidelines

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited ( (HK:0922) ) has provided an announcement.

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited has outlined the terms of reference for its Audit Committee. The committee will consist of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, and will meet at least twice a year to oversee the company’s financial reporting and audit processes. This move is expected to enhance the company’s governance and accountability, potentially impacting its operations positively by ensuring rigorous financial oversight.

More about Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating under the stock code 00922. The company is involved in various sectors, although the specific industry and primary products or services are not detailed in the provided text.

Average Trading Volume: 1,702,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$368.7M

For a thorough assessment of 0922 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue